M-sand and granite sediments continue to affect farmers in Kannur

For several years, farmers used water from Nellanikal and Thudiyad streams flowing through ward seven of Kanichar panchayat and ward nine of the Kolayad panchayat to irrigate lands, plantations, and cultivate vegetables. But now, when the water from these streams flow down to their lands, the land turns black.

Farmers at Nedumpuramchal in Pervoor block have alleged that this phenomenon is due to M-sand and granite sediments that are let out from quarries operating upstream. On Wednesday, the people here encountered a similar situation when their land and the stream turned black in the incessant rain.

“Besides facing a constant threat of landslips, the accumulation of M-sand, which has reduced soil fertility, has put our livelihoods at stake,” said K. Shinto, a farmer, who has suffered losses during COVID-19, landslips, and now, due to the M-sand.

“I lost over 3,000 banana plants in the landslip, including 700 ones that were about to be harvested. This time, I had planted 300 banana saplings and had grown vegetables on one acre of my land, but, all that was destroyed by silt and M-sand,” he said. Mr. Shinto, who is doing agriculture in 4.5 acres of leased land has already incurred a debt of ₹8 lakh.

Another farmer, K.J. Manoj, who is cultivating on two acres of land here also suffered similar losses. “I am not sure if we can cultivate vegetables or other crops here anymore,” he said.

Mr. Manoj blamed the authorities and the public representative for paying no heed to their pleas. They received no proper compensations and the problem continues unabated, he added.

Meanwhile, the High Court had recently issued an interim stay restricting the operation of quarries here for another three months. Satheesh Mannarkulam, convenor, Jankiya Samithi said that though quarries are not functioning following the stay order, the crushers still continue to operate.

He said that a huge quantity of water is still stored in the quarry. During rains they let the water out, which then carriers the M-sand and other sediments downstream. He said that it is illegal to operate quarries at such heights. Their continuous operation has led to landslips in the region, he alleged.

Despite trying to contact the officials of the company operating the quarries here, they were unavailable for comments.