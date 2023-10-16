HamberMenu
M. S. Joseph, former State Election Commissioner, passes away

October 16, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

M. S. Joseph, who was the second State Election Commissioner of Kerala, passed away on Sunday. The funeral was held here on Monday. A former IAS officer, Mr. Joseph succeeded M. S. K. Ramaswami as the Commissioner on September 23, 1996. His earlier assignments had included postings as Principal Secretary (Revenue), Health Secretary and the Agriculture Production Commissioner. He lived at Sathyan Nagar near Pappanamcode. He held the post of State Election Commissioner till March 17, 2001, when he stepped down and contested the 2001 Assembly elections as a Left-backed independent. He lost to Roshy Augustine (present Water Resources Minister). A condolence meeting, chaired by the present State Election Commissioner A. Shajahan, was held at the commission’s office on Monday.

