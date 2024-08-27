M Mukesh denies allegations of sexual harassment

KOLLAM

M Mukesh MLA has denied allegations of sexual harassment raised against him by actor Minu Muneer tagging it as ‘blackmail tactics’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) the actor-turned-politician said that he had first met Ms. Muneer in 2009 when she contacted him over phone introducing herself as an aspiring actor.

“Later she came to my house with a photo album and sought my help in finding opportunities. I responded that I will try and she later sent me a message praising my decent behaviour during the meeting. At no point during that time did she point out any flaws in my behaviour or express any displeasure,” he said.

M Mukesh added that after that he was not in touch with her for a long time. “In 2022, the same woman contacted again by phone and this time she introduced herself Meenu Muneer. She asked me for a huge financial help. When I expressed my helplessness, she demanded at least Rs. one lakh. She sent me a WhatsApp message asking for this amount. In another message, this woman informed me that people from a particular community had been asked to intervene in the matter after I did not pay. A few days later another person claiming to be her husband called me and demanded a huge amount. This gang, who constantly blackmailed me for money, has now turned against given the opportunity. I am saying this on the basis of evidence and messages they sent me.”

Mr. Mukesh added that he is not ready to succumb to blackmail tactics and will take legal measures.