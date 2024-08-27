GIFT a SubscriptionGift
M Mukesh denies allegations of sexual harassment

In a statement issued on August 27 the actor-turned-politician said that he had first met Ms. Muneer in 2009 when she contacted him over phone introducing herself as an aspiring actor

Published - August 27, 2024 05:01 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau
M Mukesh MLA has denied allegations of sexual harassment raised against him by actor Minu Muneer tagging it as 'blackmail tactics'.

M Mukesh MLA has denied allegations of sexual harassment raised against him by actor Minu Muneer tagging it as ‘blackmail tactics’. | Photo Credit: Mahinsha S

KOLLAM

M Mukesh MLA has denied allegations of sexual harassment raised against him by actor Minu Muneer tagging it as ‘blackmail tactics’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) the actor-turned-politician said that he had first met Ms. Muneer in 2009 when she contacted him over phone introducing herself as an aspiring actor.

“Later she came to my house with a photo album and sought my help in finding opportunities. I responded that I will try and she later sent me a message praising my decent behaviour during the meeting. At no point during that time did she point out any flaws in my behaviour or express any displeasure,” he said.

Justice Hema Committee report: The complete coverage

M Mukesh added that after that he was not in touch with her for a long time. “In 2022, the same woman contacted again by phone and this time she introduced herself Meenu Muneer. She asked me for a huge financial help. When I expressed my helplessness, she demanded at least Rs. one lakh. She sent me a WhatsApp message asking for this amount. In another message, this woman informed me that people from a particular community had been asked to intervene in the matter after I did not pay. A few days later another person claiming to be her husband called me and demanded a huge amount. This gang, who constantly blackmailed me for money, has now turned against given the opportunity. I am saying this on the basis of evidence and messages they sent me.”

Fresh allegations roil Malayalam film industry

Mr. Mukesh added that he is not ready to succumb to blackmail tactics and will take legal measures.

