M. Mehboob elected Consumerfed chairman

January 21, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - KOCHI

M. Mehboob has been elected chairman of Kerala State Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (Consumerfed) for another term. The election was held at the end of the term of the 2019 director board with Mr. Mehboob as chairman, said a press release here. P. M. Ismail from Ernakulam will be new vice-chairman of the apex federation of consumer cooperatives. The other members of the director board are: V. Santhosh (Thiruvananthapuram), G. Ajayakumar (Pathanamthitta), G. Thyagarajan (Kollam), A. Omanakuttan (Alappuzha), Thomas Michael (Idukki), Pramod Chandran R. (Kottayam), C. A. Sankarankutty (Thrissur), A. Aboobaker (Palakkad) and V. K. Rajan (Kasargod). Mr. Mehboob was formerly president of the Kozhikode District Cooperative Bank and president of the State Cooperative Bank and chairman of Kerafed.

