M-cups to be distributed in all government and aided schools

March 31, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani has said that the State government would distribute menstrual cups (m-cups) in all government and aided schools across the State and ₹10 crore has been earmarked for the same.

She was speaking at the State-level inauguration of the Surakshith project rolled out by the Kerala Feeds Limited (KFL) at Government Higher Secondary School, Kadakkal, Kollam, on Friday.

The KFL has launched the project as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in collaboration with the HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL). The project aims to promote the use of m-cups among school students in the 13-17 age group (Classes VIII-XII) and it is expected to benefit over 15,000 girl students from select schools across Kerala.

In the first phase, the project will be implemented in 10 Assembly constituencies and it will help ensure menstrual hygiene, said the Minister, who also distributed the m-cups to select schools on the occasion.

The flexible m-cup, made of medical grade silicone in the shape of a bell, is an environment-friendly, sustainable, and cost-effective alternative to sanitary napkins. Besides providing 6 to 8 hours of protection, the leakage and odour-free cups can be reused for up to 10 years.

Chadayamangalam block panachayt president Lathika Vidyadharan, who presided over the function, said the m-cups will bring down the physical difficulties faced by women apart from being eco-friendly. Krishna, Deputy Project Manager, HLL, conducted an awareness class for students about the use of m-cups at the event.

