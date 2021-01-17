M-beat aimed at public welfare: police

‘Action against those propagating falsehood through social media’

Countering claims that sought to link the Mobile Beat (M-beat) system under the Janamaithri community policing scheme with the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Kerala Police have issued a clarification that the initiative is aimed at assessing living conditions and review accessibility to various welfare schemes.

In a statement, Crime Branch head Additional Director General of Police S. Sreejith, who is the State-level nodal officer of the Janamaithri Suraksha Project, warned of strict action against those who indulge in propagating falsehood, especially on the social media.

He stated that the M-beat project was intended to take stock of the social, economic and educational status of each section to ensure the effective delivery of various services. The data collected would be taken up for discussion at Janamaithri committees to plug inadequacies. He said that personal details would not be solicited against the public will.

Elaborating on its perceived advantages, Mr. Sreejith said the scheme would enable the police to keep tabs on migrants who have settled in the State as well as identifying those involved in anti-social and terrorist activities without delay.

Pointing out that the M-beat system was intended to boost the Janamaithri community policing scheme, the senior officer said beat officers would record various details, including name, address, profession, educational qualification, contact number, vehicles, Aadhaar and ration card number on a digital platform. Besides houses, these officers would also visit public and private establishments, tribal colonies and camps that accommodate migrant labourers. Station house officers would be able to respond to exigencies without delay using the GPS locations recorded during the collection of details.

The M-beat system had found numerous benefits during the lockdown period when the police rushed to the aid of several people who required medicines and other supplies, as well as children who lacked tools of access online classes, Mr. Sreejith said.