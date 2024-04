April 19, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

M. B. Snehalatha, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kollam, has been appointed as a judge of the Kerala High Court.

A native of Vypeen in Ernakulam, Ms. Snehalatha had served as a district judge at Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, and Kozhikode. The President issued a notification appointing her as the judge on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.