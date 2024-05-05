ADVERTISEMENT

Lyricist G.K. Pallath passes away 

May 05, 2024 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Lyricist G.K. Pallath (P. Govindan Kutty) passed away at a private hospital here on Sunday. He was 85.

He had written songs for 60 plays and 10 films. His first song Rakthathirakal Neenthi Varum was sung by K.S. George and Sulochana at a communist plenum in 1958.

He entered the Malayalam film industry as lyricist with the hit song Kattu Vannu Ninte Kamukan Vannu in 1978 in the film Padasaram. He wrote songs for films including Chora Chuvanna Chora, Chakara, Kattuthee, Valkannadi and Noolpalam.

The cremation will be held at Paramekkavu Shanthi Ghat on Monday.

