Lynching case: HC upholds life terms

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday upheld the life imprisonment awarded by the Kozhikode Special Additional Sessions Court (Marad cases) to six accused persons in a case relating to the lynching of a youth at Kodiyathur, near Mukkom, in 2011.

The prosecution case was that 15 persons had beaten up Shaheed Bava, 27, with sticks and iron rods, after tying his hands and legs to an electric post, on the night of November 9, 2011, alleging that he was having an affair with a married woman at Kodiyathur. He succumbed to his injuries in a private hospital on November 13. The Bench headed by Justice A.M. Shaffique, however, acquitted first accused Abdurahiman, alias Cheriyappau, fourth accused Abdul, alias Auto Nazer, and and eighth accused Rashid Abdurahiman. The Bench observed that it was eloquent that the accused persons had imposed punishment on the deceased for maintaining relationship with a woman. The accused whose conviction were upheld are third accused Abdul Kareem, fifth accused Fayas, sixth accused Najid, ninth accused Hijas Rahman, 10th accused Muhammed Jamsheer, and 11th accused Shahul Hameed.