Lymphedema clinic for breast cancer survivors to be opened in Kannur

January 03, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Kannur Malabar Cancer Care Society (MCCS) is launching a lymphedema specialty clinic, the first-of-its-kind facility in the State which aims to treat limb swelling, a common issue after breast cancer treatment.

Dr. M.V. Pillai, a globally recognised cancer specialist and professor at Thomas Jefferson University, USA, will inaugurate the clinic on January 5. Dr. Hima Ravindranath, senior oncology physical therapist from the University of Texas, USA, will be the special guest on the occasion. She will impart training in lymphedema management to doctors, volunteers, and breast cancer survivors.

MCCS president D. Krishnanada Pai will preside over the function, which will have special guests including Kannur District Medical Officer Dr. Piyush M. Namboothiripad, Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, director, Delhi Max Cancer Institute, and Dr. Smriti Neha.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clinic will function on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.