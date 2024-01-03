GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lymphedema clinic for breast cancer survivors to be opened in Kannur

January 03, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Kannur Malabar Cancer Care Society (MCCS) is launching a lymphedema specialty clinic, the first-of-its-kind facility in the State which aims to treat limb swelling, a common issue after breast cancer treatment.

Dr. M.V. Pillai, a globally recognised cancer specialist and professor at Thomas Jefferson University, USA, will inaugurate the clinic on January 5. Dr. Hima Ravindranath, senior oncology physical therapist from the University of Texas, USA, will be the special guest on the occasion. She will impart training in lymphedema management to doctors, volunteers, and breast cancer survivors.

MCCS president D. Krishnanada Pai will preside over the function, which will have special guests including Kannur District Medical Officer Dr. Piyush M. Namboothiripad, Dr. Geeta Kadayaprath, director, Delhi Max Cancer Institute, and Dr. Smriti Neha.

The clinic will function on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Related Topics

Kannur / Kerala / hospital and clinic

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.