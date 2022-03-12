Luxury car gutted
Unknown mechanical failure led to the fire
Kozhikode
Following an unknown mechanical failure, a luxury car worth ₹.1. 50 crore gutted along the road at Nadakkavu on Saturday. The incident took place when the car owner left for playing at a nearby turf in the morning. Though the Fire and Rescue Services team managed to douse the flames, the vehicle was destroyed in the incident.
