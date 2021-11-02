Lure of late-night football on turf triggers alarm

MALAPPURAM

02 November 2021 19:49 IST

Injuries, abuse among boys reported; experts suggest guidelines, supervision

The increasing attraction of boys to play late into nights on football turfs in the State has become a matter of grave concern with the Childline sounding an alarm not only against irreparable injuries, but falling prey to sex and drug abuse as well.

Scores of under-8 night football tournaments are being organised in November and December across the State, particularly in Malappuram district, which arguably enjoys the maximum number of turfs.

“We should have a clear bylaws or guidelines for the children playing late into nights on turfs if we are concerned about their rights,” said Childline district coordinator Anwar Karakkadan.

Health risk

By playing football intermittently throughout the night, boys are said to be risking their health – both mental and physical. According to professional football coach Shajirudheen Koppilan, allowing children to play on turfs after 12 midnight will be harmful for their health.

“Turfs should be closed at 12 midnight. Letting people, especially children, play after midnight can have negative results. That’s the time our body and mind needs rest,” said Mr. Koppilan.

It is feared that playing continually throughout the night by foregoing sleep and food can cause damage. In professional football, the first day after a match is used for recovery and the second day for complete rest.

Reoprts of abuse

Childline has taken up the matter after sporadic reports of child abuse under the guise of night football. “Even when we encourage children in sport, the Department of Sports should take the initiative to formulate some guidelines to help our children in their mental and physical health. It is also our responsibility to prevent any abuse of our children,” said Mr. Karakkadan.

Neither the turf owners nor the tournament organisers, nor the clubs or teams take responsibility for the injuries that children suffer on turfs.

Children are found to be playing without proper warm-ups, especially in night-long tournaments.

According to experts, most turfs are prepared in an unscientific way and do not conduct the regular maintenance. “Natural grass needs good maintenance. What we have are turfs aimed at long-term business,” pointed out Mr. Koppilan.

Supervision must

He suggested that the permission and supervision of a body such as Childline be made mandatory for children’s night tournaments.

Physical medicine expert C.P. Aboobacker said that children should not be discouraged from playing on turfs. “What we need is some norms to check the misuse and abuse of their rights. Let our children play maximum under supervision,” said Dr. Aboobacker.

According to him, football helps children grow well by offering maximum stimulation of senses. “The endorphins produced in our brain through sports, especially football, can prevent our children from falling prey to other abuses to a good extent,” said Dr. Aboobacker.