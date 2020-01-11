Lumpy skin disease reported in 3 districts

The Animal Husbandry Department has warned dairy farmers to be on guard against the lumpy skin disease that affects cattle. It has been reported in three districts.

The disease, caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, is spread through mosquitoes, flies and ticks.

“The disease has been reported in cattle in Palakkad, Thrissur and Malappuram. But there is no cause for panic. Steps have been taken to contain its spread,” Animal Husbandry Director M.K. Prasad said.

The disease does not affect humans or other animals. Symptoms in cattle include fever lasting for three days, swelling in the limbs, and enlarged superficial lymph nodes. It can result in low milk production and infertility.

While the animals may recover in about three weeks, the reduction in milk yield can last for an extended period.

However, the mortality rates are low and so is the possibility of the spread of disease, the department said.

The department came out with the warning after the High Security Animal Disease Laboratory, Bhopal, which tested samples, confirmed the disease.

As part of the preventive measures, the department has asked farmers to temporarily avoid the purchase of new animals.

Cattle exhibiting the symptoms should be quarantined and cattle sheds should be kept clean, it said.

The department has alerted animal disease investigation agencies, laboratories and clinics across the State. Special teams have been formed for collection and testing of samples.

The State Institute for Animal Diseases, Palode, the State-level referral lab of the department, is equipped for disease diagnosis, the department said.

Farmers can also contact the 24-hour helpline of the Animal Disease Control Project on 0471 2732151 for clearing their doubts regarding the disease.