Lumpy skin disease: distribution of financial assistance launched

October 19, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Animal Husbandry Department on Wednesday launched the distribution of financial assistance to dairy farmers who had lost cattle to the lumpy skin disease.

Inaugurating the State-level distribution, Minister for Animal Husbandry J. Chinchurani assured the government’s full support to the farmers. Financial assistance was provided to 146 farmers on Wednesday.

The distribution will be held in other districts in the coming days, she said.

Lumpy skin disease had claimed as many as 854 cattle including cows, heifers and calves in various districts. The government is providing ₹30,000 as assistance for cows, ₹16,000 for heifers and ₹5,000 for calves. Kerala is also the first State to offer financial assistance to farmers who lost cattle to lumpy skin disease, the Minister said.

The assistance is being provided from the Plan Fund of the Animal Husbandry Department.

Lumpy skin disease, caused by a virus of the family Poxviridae, is spread through mosquitos, flies and ticks. The bovine disease does not affect humans or other animals.

District Panchayat president D. Suresh Kumar presided over the event. Additional Directors (Animal Husbandry Department) Dr. Sindhu K., Dr. Vinuji D. K., and Dr. Ajilast K., Animal Disease Control Project coordinator Dr. Sindhu S., Principal Training Officer (Livestock Management Training Centre) Dr. Reni Joseph and Chief Disease Investigation officer (State Institute of Animal Diseases) Dr. Sheela Sali T. George were among those present.

