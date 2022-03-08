Lulu Mall introduces Pink Parking for women

The Lulu Mall, a popular shopping destination in the city, has introduced reserved parking space for women in connection with the International Women’s Day celebrations on Tuesday.

Mayor Arya Rajendran inaugurated the facility named Pink Parking at the basement of the multi-level car parking area in the basement of the building. Painted in pink, the reserved space also features pictures of women from various walks of life. Young gymnast Mehrin S. Saj was presented the Woman Icon award instituted by the mall. A bike rally by women was also organised in connection with the Women’s Day celebrations.