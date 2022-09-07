LuLu Mall bags Guinness record for largest pookkalam contest

390 teams participate in event held at mall

The LuLu Mall here has bagged the Guinness World Records for making the largest Pookkalam competition on September 3.

The event comprising 390 pookkalams was organised at the mall in association with St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Pattom. Over 2,000 people, including 360 teams from St. Mary's school and 30 teams through open-registration, participated in the competition.

In a function held at the mall, Rishi Nath, Adjudicator, Guinness World Records, London, handed over the Guinness World Records certificate to Joy Shadanandan, Regional Director, Lulu Group.

S.N. Raghuchandran Nair, president, Chamber of Commerce, Thiruvananthapuram, was among those present.

A pressnote issued by the mall said the pookkalam was dedicated to the COVID-19 frontline workers.