Lulu Group’s seafood export hub at Aroor set to start operations

August 13, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A seafood processing and export centre set up by the Lulu Group at Industrial Development Area at Aroor will be inaugurated on Monday.

The state-of-the-art export centre was established with an investment of ₹150 crore.

Apart from processing raw seafood, the facility will produce many value-added products such as squid rings, buttered shrimp, and shrimp salad. The centre will provide direct and indirect employment to more than 800 people.

In the initial phase, 2,500 tonnes of processed seafood will be exported every month to over 250 Lulu hypermarkets across the Gulf countries, Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia. In the next phase, new markets such as the US, the UK, Europe, Japan, South Korea, and China would be covered, said Anil Jaladharan, centre’s general manager.

Fair Exports India, a division of Lulu Group’s export division, exported fruits, vegetables, spices, fish and meat worth ₹6,200 crore from India in the last fiscal. It aimed to export ₹10,000 crore worth of similar products in the current financial year, said Najimuddin Ibrahim, CEO of Fair Exports India.

