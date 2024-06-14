Lull in monsoon rainfall leaves KSEB worried

Storage in the hydel dams of the KSEB is yet to improve with the southwest monsoon remaining weak over the State, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has noted.

Against an expected inflow equivalent to 237 million units (mu), the KSEB dams have received only the equivalent of 157 mu. The KSEB said it is managing the power demand with the help of a 300 megawatts (MW) power supply deal that was inked during the summer.

This week, the KSEB has also begun returning 10.5 mu to Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and BSES. Kerala had accepted power supply from the three sources during the summer months under a ‘swap’ agreement.

Kerala had received heavy pre-monsoon showers in May. The southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on May 30. The latest IMD seasonal rainfall data show a 35% deficit in monsoon rainfall for Kerala in the first two weeks of June.

Load Despatch Centre data put the combined storage in the hydel dams at 26% of the capacity, or equivalent to 1095.72 mu, as on Thursday. Idukki reservoir has 30% storage. Last year, on the same day, it was 698.37 mu and in 2022, 1241.24 mu.

Daily consumption is hovering at 85 mu, with international generation accounting for about 25 mu. Consumption had stood above 110 mu on several days during the height of the 2024 summer.

