Lukewarm response for OTT release from producers

Only three Malayalam film producers have expressed their wish to opt for a straight-to-OTT (over-the-top) release instead of waiting for cinemas to reopen amidst the current pandemic crisis, according to a poll held by the Kerala Film Producers’ Association (KFPA).

They figure among 48 producers who responded to the poll as of Tuesday. Nearly 20 movies were ready for release when the COVID-19 outbreak hit normal life two months ago and cinemas halls were forced to down shutters. More than 30 movies were at various stages of post-production.

“I would not like to reveal the names of the producers or the movies as it may affect their chances of securing an OTT release. Any digital platforms have not yet approached them. All the three movies have been made in low budget,” M. Renjith, president of KFPA, told The Hindu.

“A majority of the producers are ready to wait till the situation turns normal. We had earlier taken a position that OTT release was an option for producers who wanted to tide over the financial crisis in this unprecedented situation by going for a direct-to-digital release,” said B. Rakesh, KFPA treasurer.

50 films

The KFPA had sent letters to the producers of over 50 movies who were not able to release their works owing to the pandemic crisis asking them whether they would like to opt for digital release or wait till the cinemas reopen.

Exhibitors had opposed the straight-to-OTT release stating that it would dent their prospects. The differences between the producers and exhibitors on the issue were resolved following a meeting convened by the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce on May 27.

The war of words over the OTT release emerged after the makers of Sufiyum Sujathayum announced on May 15 that the film would skip its theatre release and go for a direct-to-digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video. It figured among seven Bollywood and regional movies acquired by the OTT platform in this COVID-19 situation.