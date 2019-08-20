Sister Lucy locked up in convent; case filed

The Vellamunda police have registered a case against the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC) convent authorities at Karakkamala in Kerala’s Wayanad district following a complaint of illegal confinement by Sister Lucy Kalappura.

Sr. Lucy, who took part in a protest against former Bishop of Jalandhar Franco Mulakkal accused of raping a nun, was expelled by the FCC early this month for ‘failing to give a satisfactory explanation’ for her lifestyle ‘in violation of the proper law of the FCC.’

The nun, in her complaint to the police, said she was not able to attend the holy mass in a nearby church on Monday morning because of the illegal confinement, M.A. Santhosh, Circle Inspector, Vellamunda, told The Hindu.

She said she noticed that the doors of the convent were locked from outside on Monday morning. Later she called the police and they unlocked the door. The police have registered a case under Section 242 (wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code and started an investigation probe, Mr. Santhosh said.

The congregation had erlier accused her of publishing poems, purchasing a car and taking part in a protest against Mulakkal.

A few days back, Sr. Kalappura had said the congregation could not ask her to leave the convent on legal grounds since she had filed an appeal challenging its decision.