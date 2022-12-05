‘Lucky Bill’ app: winners announced

December 05, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Beena M. Joseph of Melukavumattam, Kottayam, won the ₹25-lakh Onam Bumper prize of the ‘Lucky Bill’ app draw, the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department has said.

The ₹10-lakh first prize from the monthly draw in September went to Sunitha Shekhar, Pazhaveedu, Alappuzha. Winners of the second prize of ₹2 lakh each to five persons and the third prize of ₹1 lakh each to five persons also were announced on Monday.

The department had launched the Lucky Bill App scheme in August as part of its efforts to check tax evasion. In a bid to make the scheme attractive, prizes were offered for uploading GST invoices on making purchases. The scheme is designed to encourage consumers to demand bills on making purchases and force traders to issue accurate bills.

