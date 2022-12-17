Lucky Bill app to serve as ‘bill locker’ too

December 17, 2022 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The ‘Lucky Bill’ mobile app will now serve as a ‘bill locker’ also, the State Goods and Services Tax (GST) department said on Saturday. Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal launched the bill locker feature while giving away prizes to the winners of the Lucky Bill app draw conducted by the department. The feature allows customers to digitally save bills, needed for warranty and other purposes, in the app. Bills uploaded on the app can be retrieved when needed.

The Minister also launched a scheme aimed at conducting daily and weekly Lucky Bill app draws in districts, a referral code and a prize scheme for customers uploading more number of bills using the app.

Mr. Balagopal presented the ₹25-lakh Onam Bumper prize to Beena M. Joseph of Melukavumattam, Kottayam, and the ₹10-lakh first prize from the monthly draw in September to Sunitha Shekhar, Pazhaveedu, Alappuzha.

During 2022-23, the State GST department is offering prizes worth ₹5 crore in daily, weekly, monthly and bumper draws. Mr. Balagopal stressed the need to promote the Lucky Bill app scheme. He urged customers to ensure that they upload bills after making purchases. This will help plug tax leakage, the Minister said.

The Christmas-New Year bumper draw of the app will be held on February 10.

