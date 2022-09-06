Lucky Bill app: Kilimanoor native wins ₹10 lakh

Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram
September 06, 2022 21:52 IST

P. Sunilkumar, a native of Kilimanoor, near here, won the first prize of ₹10 lakh in the maiden draw of lots of the Lucky Bill app of the State GST department, when the results were announced here on Tuesday.

Five people won the second prize of ₹2,00,000 each and another five bagged the third prize of ₹1,00,000.

An official press note issued here said 1,15,000 bills had been uploaded on the mobile app till now. As many as 750 people have won the daily and weekly draw of lots.

The draw of lots for the bumper prize of ₹25 lakh will be held in the first week of October. Bills uploaded on the app up to September 30 will be considered for the prize.

