Luck runs out for lottery vendors

Pandemic curbs hit them the most with many struggling to eke out a living

The relaxation of the pandemic-induced lockdown has come as a relief for T. Ramdas, 58, a lottery ticket vendor in Kannur.

The lockdown restrictions had made life difficult for people like him, with many struggling to make ends meet.

A native of Salem in Tamil Nadu, he came to Kannur to work as labourer in 2003. After he suffered a serious leg injury in an accident in 2013, he started selling lottery tickets to make a living.

“I used to earn ₹200 a day selling lottery. It was never sufficient but that too stopped during the pandemic,” he says. It was then a shop owner offered him the job of a watchman.

“A lot of money has been spent on the leg surgery and for conducting the accident case, which is still pending in court,” says Ramdas.

The little money he saved from selling lottery and working as watchman, helped him manage his expenses during the lockdown. He fears he may not be able to hold on in case of another lockdown.

The hotel he used to stay downed shutters following the outbreak of COVID-19. Now he stays in the shop, where he works as the watchman. “I search for places where food is served free and depend on hotels whenever I had money,” he says.

He is quite apprehensive. “How long can they pay me with the shop remaining shut,” he asks.

The case of Ramkumar, 35, another lottery ticket vendor, is no different. A native of Kannur, he says he survived with the support of people, who gave him money and food during the lockdown.

Ramkumar, who is differently abled, says though the government has relaxed the lockdown, people are not purchasing tickets. “People complain they have no money to spare. I will lose money if there are no takers for tickets. It will take some more time for things to be back to normal,” he says.

Ramkumar says the government should take the initiative for providing relief to poor people like him who have borne the brunt of the restrictions imposed to check the spread of the pandemic.