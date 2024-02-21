ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, NCC, interacts with cadets in Thiruvananthapuram

February 21, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Under Officer Anupama Anil receiving the Director General’s medallion from Lt Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps, on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), on Wednesday visited the NCC Camp Area at Pangode here and interacted with cadets.

The NCC cadets of the Thiruvananthapuram Group Headquarters presented a Guard of Honour to the Director General. Lt. Gen. Singh presented the Director General’s Medallion to Under Officer Anupama Anil of the University College and Cadet Warrant Officer Karthika and Senior Under Officer Shivani J. R. of the MG College.

The NCC Director General also reviewed the activities of the NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate and interacted with the officers. Maj. Gen. J. S. Mangat, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep, Deputy Director General Brig. A. Ragesh and Group Commander Brig. Anand Kumar were among those present.

