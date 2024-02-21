GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, NCC, interacts with cadets in Thiruvananthapuram

February 21, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Under Officer Anupama Anil receiving the Director General’s medallion from Lt Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps, on Wednesday.

Under Officer Anupama Anil receiving the Director General’s medallion from Lt Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps, on Wednesday.

Lt. Gen. Gurbirpal Singh, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), on Wednesday visited the NCC Camp Area at Pangode here and interacted with cadets.

The NCC cadets of the Thiruvananthapuram Group Headquarters presented a Guard of Honour to the Director General. Lt. Gen. Singh presented the Director General’s Medallion to Under Officer Anupama Anil of the University College and Cadet Warrant Officer Karthika and Senior Under Officer Shivani J. R. of the MG College.

The NCC Director General also reviewed the activities of the NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep Directorate and interacted with the officers. Maj. Gen. J. S. Mangat, Additional Director General, NCC Kerala and Lakshadweep, Deputy Director General Brig. A. Ragesh and Group Commander Brig. Anand Kumar were among those present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.