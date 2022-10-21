LSS/USS scholarship exams results out

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has published the results of the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations for 2022.

The results will be available on the Pareeksha Bhavan website. As many as 99,980 students had appeared for the LSS examinations. Of them, 10,372 students became eligible for the scholarship. The pass percentage is 10.37.

A total of 81,461 students sat for the USS examinations, and 10,511 became eligible for the scholarship. The pass percentage is 12.9.

As many as 1,616 children had performed exceptionally well, a statement here on Friday said.