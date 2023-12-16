LSS/USS exam notification out

:
Notification for the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) /Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations for the 2023-24 academic year has been published.
It is available on the Pareeksha Bhavan website https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in
December 16, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram
:
