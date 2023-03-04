ADVERTISEMENT

LSS, USS exams on April 26

March 04, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

A notification for the Lower Secondary Scholarship (LSS) and Upper Secondary Scholarship (USS) examinations for the 2022-23 academic year has been published. Both the examinations will be held on April 26. The notification is available on the Pareeksha Bhavan website https://pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty told mediapersons here on Saturday that ₹31 crore was due as scholarship amount to students for a couple of years. Efforts were on to pay the arrears, he said.

