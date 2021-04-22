LSGIs to spearhead COVID-19 management in Kerala

Ward-level committees to be formed

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said ward-level committees of local self-government institutions (LSGIs) comprising elected members, ASHA worker, Health Department staff, the police, and volunteers would spearhead the State’s COVID-19 control drive.

The teams would visit houses and evaluate the pandemic situation at the neighbourhood level. They would have a definite say in deciding micro-containment zones.

The police would make a public announcement requesting people to observe the pandemic protocol. They would urge residents to remain indoors as far as possible on weekends and during cu rfew. Mr. Vijayan said the newly elected local body functionaries could draw on the experience of their predecessors to manage the pandemic. He asked LSGIs to give particular focus to migrant workers and ensure their welfare.

Karnataka CM’s plea

Amid raging cases in Karantaka, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Wednesday asked his Cabinet colleagues to work more proactively in districts to check the virus spread.

The direction comes a day after opposition leaders, at an all-party meeting, criticised the government over its handling of COVID-19 crisis. In a letter to the Ministers, the Chief Minister said the second wave was taking the entire nation into its grip and all the districts should take measures to contain it.

Also, the Karnataka government directed labs and testing agencies to give the RT-PCR test results within 24 hours after collecting samples. It instructed that the test results be updated on the ICMR portal.

Oxygen shortage

Amid concern over shortage of oxygen, the Karnataka government has requested the Centre to fill the lacunae, State Health Minister K. Sudhakar said on Wednesday.

He said the State might require 1,500 metric tonnes of oxygen every day.

“The Chief Minister has requested the Centre to provide 1,500 metric tonnes every day. I have appealed to the Central Ministers also to provide additional oxygen and we are hopeful of a positive response,” Mr. Sudhakar said.

Vaccine doses

Telangana has received a little over 6 lakh additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday.

Up to Wednesday night, the State had around seven lakh doses. This is expected to last for four to five days. The State is giving jabs to over 1.2 to 1.7 lakh people a day.

