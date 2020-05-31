LSGIs to bolster surveillance

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

31 May 2020 23:13 IST

Residents associations, Sannadha Sena members to be involved

Local self-government institutions (LSGIs) are bolstering their micro-level COVID-19 surveillance mechanism in anticipation of a heavy influx of repatriates following the easing of curbs on international and inter-State movement.

Kerala that has set in place a decentralised COVID-19 management system by forming rapid response teams headed by elected members in all local body wards is now attempting to enhance their efficacy by enhancing the strength of the teams.

The teams were formed to check quarantine violations, trace contacts and also for complementing the containment efforts of the government.

Local Self-Government Department sources told The Hindu that the teams comprising health and ASHA workers and Anganwadi teachers, among others, would be strengthened with the active participation of residents associations and also members of the Sannadha Sena, a voluntary corps.

Ever since the COVID-19 threat struck the State, the teams had been playing a pivotal role in supporting the health workers. A majority of them are over-worked and fatigued. Complacency or laxity due to fatigue is feared to derail the system. Increasing the strength would help the existing team members to work in batches and that would help reduce their stress.

Monsoon

In addition to the virus threat, the State would soon have to gear up to manage the ravages of the monsoon. In the event of a flood or a fever outbreak, the same set of elected members will have to swing into action for rescue and rehabilitation of the affected persons.

The heavy inflow of Keralites from other States and abroad in the coming weeks are feared to complicate matters further. Enhancing the strength of the response team was needed to handle such crises, sources said.