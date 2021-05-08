LSGIs firm up COVID containment steps

KOLLAM

08 May 2021 22:55 IST

They are coordinating with various department for this

As the test positivity rate in some parts of Kollam keeps going up, LSGIs in the district have strengthened COVID-19 containment measures in coordination with various departments.

While service of a doctor will be ensured in 24-hour control rooms, medical students and youngsters with scientific insight will be made part of the rapid response team. The district administration has directed all private and cooperative hospitals to set aside 50% beds, ICUs and ventilator facilities for COVID-19 patients.

In Kottarakara, Janakeeya hotel will home deliver ₹25 lunch packs and the municipal authorities have also made arrangements to ferry medicines. Tele-consultation will be provided to all patients while ambulances, taxis and autos will be made available in emergency situations.

Advertising

Advertising

The service of medical students will be offered in all 35 wards and each ward will have special teams that include 10 volunteers. At present, the local body has two quarantine facilities functioning in Kottarakara for those who have no provision for home isolation.

Punlaur has two COVID first-line treatment centres (FLTCs) functioning in taluk hospital and auditorium along with a 24-hour help desk. Apart from the domiciliary care centre, Paravur municipality has formed a special COVID-19 care committee to curb the spread. All the 32 wards in the local body have Jagratha committees closely monitoring the situation while a war room and 24x7 help centre are also functional.

A step-down FLTC with 100 beds will start functioning at Chittumala from Monday while Sasthamcotta block panchayat has arranged transportation and testing centres for patients. A domiciliary care centre with 100 beds has been set up at Kulasekharapuram where test positivity rate is very high. Pathanapuram taluk hospital has started a 24-hour help desk. Two executive magistrates will be in charge of ensuring oxygen supply to various treatment centres.