LSGD to launch second phase of Thozhil Sabha initiative

April 03, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) is set to launch the second phase of its Thozhil Sabha initiative aimed at connecting job creators and jobseekers at the local level.

From last September onwards, sessions of the Thozhil Sabha initiative were convened in various local bodies in the State, bringing together various stakeholders including job creators, skill trainers, entrepreneurs, and jobseekers.

According to the qualifications of the jobseekers, different job clubs were formed at local bodies. As part of the second phase of the campaign, those with ITI/diploma/Plus Two qualification would be provided the required skill training as per their aptitude and will be provided support in securing a job. The second phase will be launched in the local bodies that convened sessions of Thozhil Sabha and formed job clubs based on qualifications before March 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

A survey conducted by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) with Kudumbashree before the launch of Thozhil Sabha had pegged the number of jobseekers in the State at 53 lakh, with 58% of them being women. From this list, those aged between 23 and 40 years were included in the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS). The job club members registered with the DWMS will be provided career counselling, personality development training and sessions to improve English language skills.

The Knowledge Economy Mission will match their profiles with the available opportunities in the DWMS and provide them support to secure a job. Scholarships will be provided to the deserving candidates for additional training requirements. Local bodies will also organise special training sessions for women who had a career break as well as for differently abled jobseekers. The community ambassadors appointed by the Knowledge Economy Mission under the Kudumbashree CDS will anchor these activities at the local body level.