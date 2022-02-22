LSGD should serve at the grassroot level: Govindan

Employees of the Local Self-Government department (LSGD) should serve the people at the grassroot level, Minister for LSGs M.V. Govindan has said.

He was speaking at a meeting of the district joint directors and higher officials of the department for the temporary management of the recently formed LSGD common service.

"Those who handle files should try their best to help the people. No one should be kept waiting to get things done. There should be a change to the situation in which delays are caused by sending the files between offices. The positive changes due to the implementation of the common service will be perceptible to the people within one month," he said.