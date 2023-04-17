LSGD revises guidelines for utilising maintenance funds allocated to local bodies

April 17, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department has revised guidelines for local bodies for utilisation of maintenance funds allocated to them.

The latest guideline lists out the purposes for which the maintenance fund should not be used, based on recommendations from the sixth State Finance Commission, as there were several instances of funds being diverted for other purposes and funds being insufficient for the mandatory activities. The local bodies have been asked to prepare an asset maintenance plan as part of the annual plan preparation.

The local bodies have been provided a maintenance fund since 2004-05 for non-road maintenance and road maintenance activities. The former is for carrying out maintenance activities in the various service delivery institutions and assets handed over to the local bodies as part of decentralisation, while the latter is for the upkeep of the roads under each local body’s control.

Under the guidelines for non-road maintenance, meant for hospitals, schools, hostels, anganwadis, krishi bhavans, veterinary hospitals, and other welfare institutions, the mandatory items for which money has to be spent include the various charges that have to be paid for services, periodic maintenance work of buildings, furniture and equipment, upkeep of waste management systems, maintenance of vehicles, and fuel charges.

The priority items include purchase of extra medicines for veterinary hospitals, in case the supply from the department is insufficient, installation of solar roofing and rainwater harvesting and construction of child-friendly toilets in anganwadis.

The local bodies are not supposed to use the non-road maintenance fund for work on its own office buildings and assets. The funds should also not be used for air-conditioning of offices, maintenance of the local body’s shopping complexes and bus stands or for maintenance work on street lights and water distribution networks. However, exceptions are given in the case of libraries, nurseries, buds school, and old age homes managed by local bodies.

The road maintenance funds cannot be used for the construction of new roads or for work that would change the character of the existing road.