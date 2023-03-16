ADVERTISEMENT

LSGD, PCB choose CSIR-NIIST as R&D partner

March 16, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

LSGD and PCB will soon ink an MoU with the institute. Tie up to address waste management, environmental pollution issues

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self Government department (LSGD) and the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) in Kerala on Thursday announced that they would join hands with the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) for research and development to address environmental pollution and waste-management issues.

The announcement was made at the inaugural ceremony of the thematic session on clean-up technologies, Prithvi, held as part of the ongoing ‘One Week One Lab (OWOL)’ programme of the CSIR-NIIST. Firming up the partnership, the LSGD and the PCB would soon ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the institute, which has already provided several technology services to the State entities.

15,000 tonnes a day

Inaugurating the session, M.G. Rajamanickam, Principal Director, LSGD, said lack of space was a serious issue in Kerala’s waste management system. Citing a study, he said, Kerala was generating 15,000 tonnes of waste a day which comes close to five million tonnes annually. “When the government’s processing capacity is only 10%, where does the remaining garbage go?” he asked.

Mr. Rajamanickam said deepening the collaboration with the CSIR-NIIST by the LSGD was expected to help in pollution-control activities. He also inaugurated the facility for Geospatial Modelling and Analysis set up at the CSIR-NIIST, and launched ‘Jaivam’, a bio medium for aerobic composting of food waste, developed by scientists at the institute.

Presiding over the function, C. Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, said the institute had developed technologies for bio medical waste and it had been transferred to a start-up in Ernakulam.

