LSGD officials play a key role in distress-relief in Wayanad

The officials of the Local Self-government department (LSGD) have been playing a key role in disaster-relief operations at the landslides-hit Wayanad. They coordinated the rescue operations at the disaster sites, the relief operations in relief camps and the efforts to cremate the dead bodies.

The department has deputed officials to provide details of the relief camps to the district-level control room. The entire staff and people’s representatives of the Meppadi grama panchayat are involved in the operation of the camps. The service of the staff in the three-tier local bides has also been ensured in relief operations. Also, 24-hour counselling services are provided in all 17 camps where people have been sheltered, according to a statement issued from the office of the Chief Minister here on Sunday.

Ward numbers 10, 11, and 12 of the Meppadi panchayat were severely hit by the landslides. It is estimated that 4,833 people had been living in 1,721 houses in the disaster-struck area, including 1,424 people in 601 families in the 10th ward of Attamala, 1,247 people in 451 families in the 11th ward of Mundakkai, and 2,162 people in 671 families in the 12th ward of Chooralmala.

The department is also engaged in collecting information on people missing from the region and preparing their list, coordinating operations in other landslide-prone areas, preparing estimates of damage, coordinating the activities of counsellors and waste management operations, according to the statement.