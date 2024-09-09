LSGD guidelines for off street parking facilities for buildings

The Local self government department has relaxed mandatory parking requirements for buildings, allowing off street parking with certain restrictions in nearby plots. The department issued the fresh guidelines on Monday following concerns raised from various quarters on the difficulties due to the mandatory parking requirements in the same plot as per the Kerala Municipality/Panchayat Building Rules, 2019.

As per the new guidelines, the plot proposed for off street parking should be located near the building and should have the same building owner. The motorable distance between the building and the off street parking facility should not be more than 200 metres. In residential apartment buildings, the mandatory parking required for residential units should be provided in the building itself. Out of the remaining parking area, only 50% should be provided in the off street parking facility. For the other buildings, the plot in which the building is located should have at least 25% of the required parking area.

Disabled parking and visitors’ parking facilities should be provided in the plot in which the building is located. In case a building is already present in the proposed plot for off street parking facility, sufficient parking area and vacant space as per the building rules should be provided for the building. The off street parking facility should utilise only the remaining area.

Up to 70% of the off street parking area can be used for mechanical parking facilities. The owner should submit a notary certified affidavit saying that the plot for off street parking will not be used for any other purpose. This data will be updated in the ‘Know your land’ section in the KSmart mobile application. The plot proposed for off street parking should be of the kind suitable for building construction.

The Secretary of the respective local body should ensure that the plot is being maintained as a parking facility during renewal of licenses. Parking fees should not be collected from the owners of vehicles parked either in the original plot or the off street parking facility.

