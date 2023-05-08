LSGD extends deadline as only 16 grama panchayats register for second phase of Thozhil Sabha initiative

May 08, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

With only 16 grama panchayats in the State registering for the second phase of ‘Thozhil Sabha’ initiative, aimed at connecting job creators and jobseekers at the local level, the Local Self-Government department has extended the registration process further due to slow response.

The department that had earlier extended the registration till April 30 has again extended it to May 31.

Under the second phase of the initiative, those with ITI/diploma/Plus Two qualification would be provided the required skill training as per their aptitude and would be extended support in securing a job. Different job clubs were formed in some of the local bodies according to the qualifications of the jobseekers. The second phase was proposed to be launched the local bodies that had successfully convened Thozhil Sabhas and formed job clubs.

The Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission had also come forward with an offer to provide aid to up to 300 local bodies under the second phase of the project titled ‘Ente Thozhil Ente Abhimanam 2.0’ (My Job, My Pride), but only 16 local bodies came forward to register and prepare the requisite projects before the deadline.

A survey conducted by the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council (K-DISC) with Kudumbashree before the launch of Thozhil Sabhas had pegged the number of jobseekers in the State at 53 lakh, with 58% of them being women. From this list, those aged between 23 and 40 years were included in the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS).

The job club members registered with the DWMS will be provided career counselling, personality development training and sessions to improve English language skills. The Knowledge Economy Mission will match their profiles with the available opportunities in the DWMS and provide them support to secure a job. Scholarships will be provided to the deserving candidates for additional training requirements.