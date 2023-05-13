LSGD decides to cancel contract for biomining at Brahmapuram

May 13, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Local Self Government department (LSGD) has said that the process for closure/termination of existing contract for biomining at the dumping yard of Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram is under way.

The decision to annul the work awarded to Zonta Infratech Pvt. Ltd., which had received brickbats for its poor handling of legacy waste at the site after the massive fire on March 2, was taken after it was found that the agency had failed to remove refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from the site as per the conditions laid out in the agreement with the Kochi Corporation.

The contractor had also not segregated and managed waste generated on account of the fire, which also became his responsibility. Biomining at the site will have to be resumed after identifying new contractor(s) through due process or departmental action. Procedures for the closure of the contract and resumption of biomining with more machinery is under way. Help has been sought from Engineers India Ltd. (technical resource agency for the Government of India) to expedite biomining, according to an action plan submitted by Sarada Muraleedharan, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Local Self Government, to the Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal.

The court had expressed displeasure over the delay in removal of RDF, burnt waste, plastic, and ash from the yard. It had asked the authorities to come up with a detailed action plan on proper disposal of waste before the onset of monsoon.

As per the action plan, the department will initiate steps on its own, if there is delay in execution of re-tender for biomining. It is estimated that at least nine months will be required from the date of award of contract to complete the work.