LSGD allows panchayats to appoint temporary staff for MGNREGS

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has revised its existing guidelines to allow panchayats to appoint more temporary staff for the running of works related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), in proportion to the fund utilisation for the scheme.

The changes were made considering the increasing work load in panchayats due to a rise in spendings under the scheme in panchayats compared to previous years, the increase in works related to asset creation and implementation of special projects for Scheduled Tribe families under the scheme. Raising these issues, the MGNREGS Mission director had earlier requested the government for permission for panchayats to appoint more temporary staff in addition to the sanctioned posts.

As per the revised guidelines, panchayats which have spent over ₹6 crore under MGNREGS in the previous financial year and has spent over 15% of its funds for materials and having more than 5% of ST families among scheme workers can appoint an overseer and IT assistant for the scheme. Panchayats which have spent ₹9 crore and spent over 15% of its funds for materials can also appoint temporary staff in a similar manner.

In the case of block panchayats, the requirements are spendings over ₹30 crore under the scheme, 15% spending on materials and over 5% ST families can appoint an accredited engineer and an accountant cum IT assistant. In regions with a higher percentage of ST families, temporary appointments have to be made from ST categories. The guidelines also have stipulated the qualifications and the appointment procedures to be adhered to, for the appointment of temporary staff.