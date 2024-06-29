GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LSGD allows panchayats to appoint temporary staff for MGNREGS

Published - June 29, 2024 09:10 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has revised its existing guidelines to allow panchayats to appoint more temporary staff for the running of works related to the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), in proportion to the fund utilisation for the scheme.

The changes were made considering the increasing work load in panchayats due to a rise in spendings under the scheme in panchayats compared to previous years, the increase in works related to asset creation and implementation of special projects for Scheduled Tribe families under the scheme. Raising these issues, the MGNREGS Mission director had earlier requested the government for permission for panchayats to appoint more temporary staff in addition to the sanctioned posts.

As per the revised guidelines, panchayats which have spent over ₹6 crore under MGNREGS in the previous financial year and has spent over 15% of its funds for materials and having more than 5% of ST families among scheme workers can appoint an overseer and IT assistant for the scheme. Panchayats which have spent ₹9 crore and spent over 15% of its funds for materials can also appoint temporary staff in a similar manner.

In the case of block panchayats, the requirements are spendings over ₹30 crore under the scheme, 15% spending on materials and over 5% ST families can appoint an accredited engineer and an accountant cum IT assistant. In regions with a higher percentage of ST families, temporary appointments have to be made from ST categories. The guidelines also have stipulated the qualifications and the appointment procedures to be adhered to, for the appointment of temporary staff.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.