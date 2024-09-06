GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

LSGD adalat in Malappuram settles 1,236 complaints

Updated - September 06, 2024 12:16 am IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level adalat organised by the Local Self Government department (LSGD) on September 5 (Thursday) settled 1,236 complaints received through online. Minister for Local-Self Government M.B. Rajesh, who supervised the adalat, said that complaints received later would be dealt with within two weeks.

The LSGD had received 1,360 online complaints. When 121 of them were rejected, three were kept aside for a detailed examination. Mr. Rajesh said that 91% of the complaints were settled with positive results.

As many as 370 complaints were filed directly at the adalat. The Minister said that they would be examined and settled within two weeks. He added that some problems raised in the district adalat would address the common issues at State level. He praised the intervention of local bodies in the district to address the complaints.

MLAs P. Ubaidullah, T.V. Ibrahim, Kurukkoli Moideen, Abid Husain Thangal and M.A. Latheef, and District Panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha attended the adalat.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:12 am IST

Related Topics

Malappuram / Kerala / local authority

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.