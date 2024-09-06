LSGD adalat in Malappuram settles 1,236 complaints

A district-level adalat organised by the Local Self Government department (LSGD) on September 5 (Thursday) settled 1,236 complaints received through online. Minister for Local-Self Government M.B. Rajesh, who supervised the adalat, said that complaints received later would be dealt with within two weeks.

The LSGD had received 1,360 online complaints. When 121 of them were rejected, three were kept aside for a detailed examination. Mr. Rajesh said that 91% of the complaints were settled with positive results.

As many as 370 complaints were filed directly at the adalat. The Minister said that they would be examined and settled within two weeks. He added that some problems raised in the district adalat would address the common issues at State level. He praised the intervention of local bodies in the district to address the complaints.

MLAs P. Ubaidullah, T.V. Ibrahim, Kurukkoli Moideen, Abid Husain Thangal and M.A. Latheef, and District Panchayat president M.K. Rafeekha attended the adalat.