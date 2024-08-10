ADVERTISEMENT

LSGD adalat in Alappuzha on August 22

Published - August 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

Complaints related to local bodies in the district will be taken up at the adalat

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level adalat organised by the Local Self-Governments department (LSGD) will be held at SDV Centenary Hall in Alappuzha on August 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints related to the local bodies in the district will be taken up at the adalat, which will be attended by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh.

Applications for the adalat can be submitted via the website adalat.lsgkerala.gov.in. till August 17. Complaints can also be submitted to the respective local bodies and directly at the venue on the day of the adalat.

The public can file complaints at the adalat if there has been a delay in getting the service even after the application has been submitted to the local body.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US