LSGD adalat in Alappuzha on August 22

Complaints related to local bodies in the district will be taken up at the adalat

Published - August 10, 2024 07:16 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A district-level adalat organised by the Local Self-Governments department (LSGD) will be held at SDV Centenary Hall in Alappuzha on August 22.

Complaints related to the local bodies in the district will be taken up at the adalat, which will be attended by Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh.

Applications for the adalat can be submitted via the website adalat.lsgkerala.gov.in. till August 17. Complaints can also be submitted to the respective local bodies and directly at the venue on the day of the adalat.

The public can file complaints at the adalat if there has been a delay in getting the service even after the application has been submitted to the local body.

