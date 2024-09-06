GIFT a SubscriptionGift
LSGD adalat considers 690 complaints in Kozhikode district

Minister for Local Self Government M.B. Rajesh opened the adalat conducted with the support of eight special committees

Updated - September 06, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh listening to public complaints at the adalat that began in Kozhikode on Friday. MLAs P.T.A. Rahim and Ahamed Devarkovil are seen.

Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh listening to public complaints at the adalat that began in Kozhikode on Friday. MLAs P.T.A. Rahim and Ahamed Devarkovil are seen. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A district-level adalat organised by the Local Self-Government department at Jubilee Hall in Kozhikode on September 6 (Friday) considered 690 complaints. The majority of the complaints were related to common facilities in local self-government institutions and its proper safeguarding.

Special arrangements were in place at the venue to encourage spot complaints besides registered online grievances. Only grievances that were not settled by the local administrators were considered on the first day of the adalat, opened by Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh. 

LSGD officials said the support of eight committees, including State-level and district-level committees, would be used for the successful completion of the adalat. They said internal vigilance officers were also part of the initiative. 

Disbursal of various certificates, project funds and treatment aids were among some of the major complaints settled in the presence of Mr. Rajesh. Actor Vijilesh Karayad was one of the direct beneficiaries who received the long pending occupancy certificate of his house at the adalat.

The State government’s decision to permit local bodies to determine the specifications of mini material collection facilities (MCF) was also announced by the Minister at the adalat. There were many complaints that the mini MCFs built as per the specifications fixed under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme were not meeting the actual demands. 

Published - September 06, 2024 08:23 pm IST

