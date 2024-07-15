LSG Minister accuses Railways of ignoring repeated notices to take action on waste in its premises

Accusing the Indian Railway authorities of being lax in waste management measures, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B.Rajesh said that it had also in the past used the Railway Act to prevent the government or Corporation from carrying out cleaning activities in its premises.

Speaking at a press conference along with Thiruvananthapuram Corporation Mayor Arya Rajendran here on Monday, he said that the Opposition, two former Union ministers and a section of the media were quick to blame the State government and the Corporation for the death of sanitation worker Joy, while shielding the Railway from all responsibilities.

Mr.Rajesh said that the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) had on January 31 this year, sent letters to the Divisional Railway Managers (DRM) of Thiruvananthapuram and Palakkad divisions to take measures for proper waste management in their premises. The Thiruvananthapuram division did not reply to this letter. On April 1, the ACS had also called both DRMs for a meeting, but they sent junior officers instead. In this meeting, 20 actionable points were given to the Railway.

“Later, the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation issued a notice on May 7 to the Railways to take measures to clear the waste in its premises. Another notice was issued on May 17, but there was no response to both the notices. Following this, the Mayor and the Corporation Secretary apprised me regarding the issue. It was based on my instruction that they issued a more stringent notice on June 19 saying that the Railway officials will be liable for prosecution if no action is taken on waste. Only after this notice did the Railways hire a contractor, who deputed three workers for the work. It needs to be looked into whether the contractor had enough experience or whether they had provided safety equipment to the workers,” said the Minister.

He said that the waste that has accumulated like a rock inside the tunnel under the railway lines raises questions about its waste management processes. It should explain whether it has a solid waste treatment plant or faecal sludge treatment plant. The Kerala High Court had on July 6 observed that the Railways is a bulk waste generator and criticised it for its laxity, said Mr.Rajesh.

The Minister said that stringent action will be taken in the next six months to ensure proper waste management across the State. On the accumulation of waste in canals, especially near the point from where Joy’s body was fished out on Monday, Ms.Rajendran said that the Corporation has put up plastic fishers at seventeen points to block plastic waste from flowing into larger water bodies. From these points, plastic waste is removed periodically. The point from where the body was fished out was one such location, she said.

