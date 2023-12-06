LSG dept. to resolve complaint within 2 weeks

December 06, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Principal Director of the Local Self-Government department has directed officials to resolve the complaints related to the department received at the Navakerala Sadas, the State government’s ongoing public outreach programme, within two weeks to 45 days.

District-level officials should take a decision on the complaints received at the programme within two weeks and if further procedures are involved, the decision has to be taken within four weeks. District Joint Directors should send proposals along with necessary documents to the Principal Director on issues to be decided at the State level.

The applications received at the Principal Directorate should be forwarded to various sections according to the nature of the issue for immediate disposal and the matters requiring action at the government level should be submitted to the government along with the necessary documents.

The Deputy Director in the Office of the District Joint Director should check the progress of action taken on complaints and applications on a daily basis and bring any lapses to the attention of the District Joint Director.

Complaints related to building construction, licence and civil registration which come under the permanent adalat system of the department should be uploaded on the citizen portal and internal vigilance officers should investigate the complaints and take necessary action immediately.

The circular in this regard also states that the senior superintendent has been tasked to review the progress of the petitions and complaints received in the Principal Directorate of the department as part of the Navakerala Sadas and provide necessary guidelines to the sections.