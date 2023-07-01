LSG department warns local bodies against filing cases objecting to clearance board decisions

July 01, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Local Self-Government department has cautioned secretaries of local bodies against filing cases objecting to decisions taken by the Single Window Clearance Board regarding permits and licences for industrial enterprises.

Taking note of recent instances of secretaries filing such cases, the government has said that disciplinary action will be taken against them.

The government had constituted the Single Window Clearance Board for the purpose of speedy issue of various licences, clearances or certificates required under the various State enactments for setting up of small scale industrial undertakings or industrial undertakings in the various industrial areas of the State. Under the law, all industrial undertakings proposed to be established in industrial areas are exempted from obtaining permits from municipalities or grama panchayats for construction of buildings for starting an industrial undertaking.

However, there have been instances in recent years, where secretaries of local bodies have gone to court against decisions taken by the clearance board. While the Board takes its stand from the wider perspective of spurring industrial growth in the State, especially with the ongoing Year of Enterprises, the local bodies have been compelled by regional concerns especially related to environmental or political issues related to clearances for construction to oppose clearances at times. The secretary files cases representing the local body.

The Kerala State Small Industries Association (KSSIA) had also recently said that there was no need to obtain building and developer permits from local bodies for enterprises on private industrial estates, as these were given nod by a committee in which local bodies had representation.