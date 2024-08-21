LSG department to hold adalat

A district-level adalat being organised by the Local Self-Government department will be held at SDV Centenary Hall in Alappuzha on Thursday.

It will be inaugurated by Minister for Local Self-Government M.B. Rajesh at 9.30 a.m.

Registration will begin at 8.30 a.m. Complaints related to local bodies in the district will be taken up at the adalat. Officials said that 797 complaints had been received so far for consideration at the adalat. In addition to the complaints already received, people can file petitions at the adalat. Mr. Rajesh will attend the adalat and consider complaints.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.